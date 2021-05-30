Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $323.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.90.

BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.01. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

