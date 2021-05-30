Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $335.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $323.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

