Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $354.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $354.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.