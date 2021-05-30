Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

BNR stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.03. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 303,639 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

