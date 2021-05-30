Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,556. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

