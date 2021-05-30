C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CBNT remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 510,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,185. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

