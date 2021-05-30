Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,112 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VEREIT worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in VEREIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in VEREIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 531,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

