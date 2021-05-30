Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,827 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

