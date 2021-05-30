Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

HTRB stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.