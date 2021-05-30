Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 25,196 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

