Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 25,196 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

