Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

