Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA HSMV opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.36.

