Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,179 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

