Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 462 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $114.74 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

