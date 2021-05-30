Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$13.18 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$4.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.40.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.