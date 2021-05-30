Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 724,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

