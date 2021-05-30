Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.2051 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

