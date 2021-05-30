Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$145.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.