Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $35.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

CBWBF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

