Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

COK opened at €48.71 ($57.31) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.80. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

