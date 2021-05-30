CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 516,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.