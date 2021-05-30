CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,334. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

