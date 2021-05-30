CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 913,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,045. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,334. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

