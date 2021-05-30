CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock has a market cap of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

