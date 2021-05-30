Castweet Reaches Market Cap of $197,644.60 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $197,644.60 and approximately $17,361.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.65 or 0.01041473 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00173131 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

