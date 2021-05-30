Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.