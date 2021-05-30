Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

