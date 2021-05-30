Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,040,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.