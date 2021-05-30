Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,900 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

