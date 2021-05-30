Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

