Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
TPR stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
