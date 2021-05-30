Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

