Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $31.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 791,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

