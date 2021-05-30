CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

