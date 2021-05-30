CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Financial Comparison

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and The First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.74 $26.36 million $1.06 27.92 The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.71 $52.51 million $2.21 17.67

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. The First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74% The First Bancshares 26.71% 8.42% 1.03%

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBTX and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 The First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBTX currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats CBTX on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 84 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

