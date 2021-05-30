CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Up 83.0% in May

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the April 29th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,819 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRPB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 154,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

