Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

