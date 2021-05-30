Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $8.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Celestica stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 292,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

