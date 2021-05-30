Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Shares of CLLS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $34.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
