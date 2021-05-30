Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of CLLS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.