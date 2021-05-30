Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 529,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cemtrex by 354.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cemtrex from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

