Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.43. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.