Century Communities, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Shares of CCS stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97.
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
