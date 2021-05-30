Century Communities, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

