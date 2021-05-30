Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

NYSE CCS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

