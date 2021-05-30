Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Century Communities has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $13.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
NYSE CCS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.
In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.