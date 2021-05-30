Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78,000.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £780 ($1,019.07) and last traded at £770 ($1,006.01), with a volume of 38801 shares. The stock had previously closed at £770 ($1,006.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CER shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £227.25 million and a PE ratio of 52.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 617.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

