Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 574,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,955. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.22.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.