Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 4,322 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 911,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,077. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.