Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,695,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,300,000 after buying an additional 6,538,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 325,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,917. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.