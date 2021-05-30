Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 22,517 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 711,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,456. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

