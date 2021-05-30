Certified Advisory Corp Invests $2.74 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,195. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04.

