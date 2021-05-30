Certified Advisory Corp Invests $26.19 Million in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,191,000. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 373,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 44,134 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 142,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 936,738 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

